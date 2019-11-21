Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on Tampa Bay

Crawford will guard the goal during Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Crawford was razor sharp during his last start Sunday against the Sabres, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to a convincing 4-1 victory. The 34-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a home matchup with a Lightning squad that's averaging 3.18 goals per game on the road this campaign, ninth in the NHL.