Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on Winnipeg

Crawford will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Jets, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Crawford was sharp in his last start Wednesday against the Penguins, stopping 40 of 43 shots en route to a convincing 6-3 victory. The 33-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his seventh win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Jets team that's averaging 3.31 goals per game on the road this campaign, sixth in the NHL.