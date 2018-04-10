Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Team brass still has high hopes for goalie

The Blackhawks are optimistic about how Crawford (concussion) will perform in the 2018-19 season, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Chicago's top netminder missed the last 47 games due to post-concussion syndrome, which caused the Blackhawks to rely on the likes of Anton Forsberg, Jeff Glass, and Jean-Francois Berube; those guys had a combined 31NHL games under their belt heading into the 2017-18 campaign. As for Crawford, GM Stan Bowman is looking at the positives. "We have expectations that he's going to be the same goalie he's been," Bowman said. "I don't think there's any reason to doubt that. He's got a lot of confidence. The last couple of seasons, he's played a bigger role on our team, and we're looking for that next year. We're hopeful that's the case." Fantasy owners retaining Crawford for next season or thinking about drafting him at a discount should be cautiously optimistic as well.