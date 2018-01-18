Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Team sheds light on goalie's injury
Blackhawks senior adviser Scotty Bowman clarified that Crawford isn't dealing with vertigo, but rather, suspected post-concussion syndrome, Sportsnet reports.
Either way, there is no timetable for Crawford's return to the cage, and the Blackhawks may want to consider trading for a goalie since they're only nine points out of first place in the Central Division, despite being the cellar dwellers with a record of 22-17-6. Crow has bestowed a 16-9-2 record (two shutouts), 2.27 GAA and .929 save percentage on his fantasy owners this season; those are robust totals, and we still advise against dropping him in redraft leagues since we aren't sure how much time he'll miss.
