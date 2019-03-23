Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending road net Saturday
Crawford will start in goal Saturday against host Colorado, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Health permitting, the Blackhawks reportedly will give Crawford all the work he can handle down the stretch, including a probable home assignment against these Avs on Sunday. Crawdaddy is 12-16-3 with a 3.03 GAA and .908 save percentage through 32 starts this season -- those are pedestrian numbers, but Chicago's top netminder has shown a remarkable sense of perseverance in battling concussion and upper-body issues over the years.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Outdueled by Hart•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Win streak stalls with OT loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Going for sixth straight victory•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Wins fifth straight game•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Montreal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...