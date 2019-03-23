Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending road net Saturday

Crawford will start in goal Saturday against host Colorado, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Health permitting, the Blackhawks reportedly will give Crawford all the work he can handle down the stretch, including a probable home assignment against these Avs on Sunday. Crawdaddy is 12-16-3 with a 3.03 GAA and .908 save percentage through 32 starts this season -- those are pedestrian numbers, but Chicago's top netminder has shown a remarkable sense of perseverance in battling concussion and upper-body issues over the years.