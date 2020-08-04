Crawford will patrol the crease for Monday's contest against the Oilers, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Crawford was clobbered for four goals on 29 shots Saturday but managed to escape with the Game 1 victory. Still, the Blackhawks expect the 35-year-old veteran to turn things around. It would take a few more brutal outings for head coach Jeremy Colliton to consider making the switch to Malcolm Subban.