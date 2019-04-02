Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Monday

Crawford will face the Jets on Monday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Crawford has now started 15 of the Blackhawks' last 16 games, including 13 straight. In his last 12, he's registered a terrific 2.04 GAA and .931 save percentage. Before that 12-game run, he had a sub-.900 save percentage and 3.38 GAA, so it's safe to say Crawford has found his grove.