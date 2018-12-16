Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Sunday

Crawford will be the home starter in Sunday's game versus the Sharks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

It's has been a horrifying skid for Crawford, as he's lost nine of the last 10 starts while recording a .882 save percentage and 4.23 GAA in the process. He's poised to face plenty of quality opportunities from the Sharks, who rank second in the league at a 54.82 Corsi For percentage.