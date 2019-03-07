Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Thursday
Crawford will defend the home net Thursday against the Sabres, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Crawford has had a bumpy start in his return to the cage from a long layoff, letting in a combined nine goals in starts last Wednesday and Saturday. After a night off to reset himself Sunday, Crawford will make his first home start since Dec. 16. He'll take on a Sabres club that has lost eight of its last 10 games, averaging 2.50 goals per game over that span.
