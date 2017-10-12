Play

Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Thursday

Crawford will defend the cage against the Wild on Thursday, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Through three games this season, Crawford remains undefeated with a .971 save percentage. While his performances have made him unbeatable, the netminder is also backed up by the league's third best offense, as the Hawks are tallying 5.25 goals per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories