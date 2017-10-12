Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Thursday
Crawford will defend the cage against the Wild on Thursday, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Through three games this season, Crawford remains undefeated with a .971 save percentage. While his performances have made him unbeatable, the netminder is also backed up by the league's third best offense, as the Hawks are tallying 5.25 goals per game.
