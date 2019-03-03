Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Toppled by Kings

Crawford stopped 19 of 25 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

After a solid effort against the Ducks in his return to the lineup, Crawford looked rusty in Los Angeles -- not surprising given his long layoff. With the Blackhawks continuing their road trip Sunday night in San Jose, look for Crawford to get a breather and hand the reins to Cam Ward.

