Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Toppled by Kings
Crawford stopped 19 of 25 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.
After a solid effort against the Ducks in his return to the lineup, Crawford looked rusty in Los Angeles -- not surprising given his long layoff. With the Blackhawks continuing their road trip Sunday night in San Jose, look for Crawford to get a breather and hand the reins to Cam Ward.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in LA•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Holds on for win in return•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will play during trip•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Off injured reserve•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Inching closer to return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...