Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tough loss in Dallas
Crawford made 31 saves in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
Both goalies were outstanding in this one, and Crawford gave Chicago every chance to find an equalizer after they fell behind -- including a big stop on a Mattias Janmark penalty shot late in the second period -- but the Hawks couldn't solve Anton Khudobin at the other end. Crawford is just 2-4-1 in February, but his 2.26 GAA and .934 save percentage on the month indicate he deserves a much better record.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Dallas•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Dazzles in overtime win•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Predators•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Solid performance not enough•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Draws start Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Struggles in Vancouver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.