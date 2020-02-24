Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tough loss in Dallas

Crawford made 31 saves in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Both goalies were outstanding in this one, and Crawford gave Chicago every chance to find an equalizer after they fell behind -- including a big stop on a Mattias Janmark penalty shot late in the second period -- but the Hawks couldn't solve Anton Khudobin at the other end. Crawford is just 2-4-1 in February, but his 2.26 GAA and .934 save percentage on the month indicate he deserves a much better record.