Crawford made 35 saves in a 4-3 OT loss to Vegas on Thursday in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round.

He didn't have much of a chance on the winner. Crawford's teammates over-pressured the puck carrier down the left wall and the Vegas player snuck into the slot and redirected the pass past him. Crawford looked every part a Cup champ against the Oilers, but those tricks haven't worked as well against the much better Golden Knights. The Hawks are down 2-0 in the series.