Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Turns back time in win

Crawford made 38 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Florida on Saturday night.

It was a vintage Crawford night -- he turned back time to his dominating younger self. And he almost had the win in regulation. The kitties started attacking hard in the third and ultimately knotted the game at the 18:32 mark. Crawford is the de facto number one now that Robin Lehner is gone, but don't expect him to get all the games. The Blackhawks need to know what they have in Malcolm Subban and we think they'll give the newcomer time to show his stuff before season's end.