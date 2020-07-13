Crawford was designated "unfit to play" by the team after missing Monday's practice, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Crawford almost certainly would have been the clear No. 1 option heading into the club's play-in clash with Edmonton, however, his ailment will no doubt raise red flags for fantasy players. If the netminder is facing a long-term absence, the Hawks will likely have an open camp battle between Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stands tall against Sharks•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting against San Jose•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Loses to Allen and Blues•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Draws another start•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Suffers close loss Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Making fifth straight start•