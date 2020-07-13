Crawford was designated "unfit to play" by the team after missing Monday's practice, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford almost certainly would have been the clear No. 1 option heading into the club's play-in clash with Edmonton, however, his ailment will no doubt raise red flags for fantasy players. If the netminder is facing a long-term absence, the Hawks will likely have an open camp battle between Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia.