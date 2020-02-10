Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Unravels late Sunday
Crawford gave up three goals on 34 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
The Blackhawks spotted Crawford a 2-0 lead after the first period, but Andrew Copp tallied to put the Jets ahead at 13:27 of the third. This prompted a frustrated Crawford to smash his stick over his crossbar. He dropped to 10-14-3 with a 2.92 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 28 games. The 35-year-old has seen a fairly even split of playing time with Robin Lehner in recent weeks, a trend that should continue as long as both goalies perform reasonably well.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Succumbs to Wild in overtime•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Minnesota•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stands tall in shootout win•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Arizona•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Flashing skills of old•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.