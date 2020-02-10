Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Unravels late Sunday

Crawford gave up three goals on 34 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

The Blackhawks spotted Crawford a 2-0 lead after the first period, but Andrew Copp tallied to put the Jets ahead at 13:27 of the third. This prompted a frustrated Crawford to smash his stick over his crossbar. He dropped to 10-14-3 with a 2.92 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 28 games. The 35-year-old has seen a fairly even split of playing time with Robin Lehner in recent weeks, a trend that should continue as long as both goalies perform reasonably well.