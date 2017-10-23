Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will patrol crease Tuesday

Crawford will guard the cage against Vegas on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 32-year-old has been phenomenal so far this season, and is rocking a 1.86 GAA and a .945 save percentage through seven games. Even though Vegas is averaging slightly above three goals scored per game this season, there's no reason why he can't continue his excellent start on the road.

