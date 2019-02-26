Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will play during trip

According to coach Jeremy Colliton, Crawford will make his return to game action at some point during Chicago's upcoming three-game road trip, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Crawford will likely serve as Cam Ward's backup for Wednesday's matchup with Anaheim, but it's safe to assume he'll get the starting nod for Saturday's clash with LA or Sunday's game against the Sharks. The 34-year-old netminder has been sidelined for over two months due to a concussion, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him struggle behind the Blackhawks' putrid defense upon his return from injury.