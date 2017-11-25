Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will start in blue paint Saturday

Crawford will start in net Saturday night against the Panthers, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This will be Crawford's fifth consecutive start, with his last coming against the Lightning, where he battled to a 3-2 overtime loss. The Lightning are the highest scoring offense in the league, so keeping them to just two goals in regulation is quite the accomplishment. That performance was consistent with the rest of his starts this season, though, as he has compiled a .932 save percentage, 2.23 GAA and two shutouts. Furthermore, the Panthers have been struggling on defense -- ranking 27th in the league with 3.4 goals against per game -- giving Crawford a good shot at adding another win, making him a top fantasy play Saturday night.