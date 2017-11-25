Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will start in blue paint Saturday
Crawford will start in net Saturday night against the Panthers, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This will be Crawford's fifth consecutive start, with his last coming against the Lightning, where he battled to a 3-2 overtime loss. The Lightning are the highest scoring offense in the league, so keeping them to just two goals in regulation is quite the accomplishment. That performance was consistent with the rest of his starts this season, though, as he has compiled a .932 save percentage, 2.23 GAA and two shutouts. Furthermore, the Panthers have been struggling on defense -- ranking 27th in the league with 3.4 goals against per game -- giving Crawford a good shot at adding another win, making him a top fantasy play Saturday night.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stands tall in overtime loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starts Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stymies Penguins with 35 saves•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 25 in win•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Wednesday against New York•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...