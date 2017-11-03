Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will start Saturday

Crawford will get the nod on the road against Minnesota on Saturday, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford has been stellar to start the season, as he has a 1.91 GAA and a .941 save percentage through 11 games. Those numbers will likely get worse, but right now he's as hot as any goalie, especially coming off a shutout win.

