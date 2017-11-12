Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will start Sunday
Crawford gets the starting nod for Sunday's contest against New Jersey, Charlie Roumeliotis of NHL.com reports.
While his 7-6-0 record may not show it, Crawford has been dynamite to this season. The 32-year-old goaltender has two shutouts along with a stellar 1.87 GAA and .942 save percentage. Of course, Crawford remains a must-start by any and all fantasy standards.
