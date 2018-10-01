Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will travel with team

Crawford (concussion) has been medically cleared according to coach Joel Quenneville and will travel with the team for Thursday's clash with Ottawa, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

While Crawford seemed a little less certain and Quenneville told reporters not to "read too much into that," it certainly is a good indication that the netminder is going to make the two-game road trip. The real indicator for the Montreal native returning to the crease will likely be the team reassigning Anton Forsberg to the minors -- until then, fantasy owners will have to continue to wait for Crawford's return.