Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will travel with team
Crawford (concussion) has been medically cleared according to coach Joel Quenneville and will travel with the team for Thursday's clash with Ottawa, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
While Crawford seemed a little less certain and Quenneville told reporters not to "read too much into that," it certainly is a good indication that the netminder is going to make the two-game road trip. The real indicator for the Montreal native returning to the crease will likely be the team reassigning Anton Forsberg to the minors -- until then, fantasy owners will have to continue to wait for Crawford's return.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Hoping to practice soon•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Could practice this week•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Making progress towards return•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Still dealing with post-concussion symptoms•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Not practicing Friday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...