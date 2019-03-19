Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Win streak stalls with OT loss

Crawford made 31 saves on 34 shots, but took a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks on Monday.

Crawford still had a solid game, but couldn't stop the unlikely duo of Bo Horvat and Alex Edler, who each had two points to stop Crawford's win streak at five games. Crawford is now 12-15-3 with a 3.06 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The 34-year-old goalie will likely get a chance to get back on track Thursday versus the Flyers.