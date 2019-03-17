Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Wins fifth straight game
Crawford made 48 saves in a 2-0 win over Montreal on Saturday.
It was his 25th NHL shutout and fifth straight win. Crawford is dialled in -- he has allowed just seven goals in those five games and three in his last four. Get him in your blue paint -- Crawford is back.
