Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Wins high-scoring affair
Crawford made 35 saves on 39 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.
The shootout win moves Crawford's record to 8-15-2 on the year, to go along with his 3.40 GAA and .897 save percentage. The Blackhawks' netminder continues to dominate Buffalo despite his 2018-19 struggles, moving to 10-0-0 in his career against the Sabres. Chicago will now travel to Dallas to take on the Stars this Saturday.
