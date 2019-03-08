Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Wins high-scoring affair

Crawford made 35 saves on 39 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

The shootout win moves Crawford's record to 8-15-2 on the year, to go along with his 3.40 GAA and .897 save percentage. The Blackhawks' netminder continues to dominate Buffalo despite his 2018-19 struggles, moving to 10-0-0 in his career against the Sabres. Chicago will now travel to Dallas to take on the Stars this Saturday.