Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Wins shootout versus Devils
Crawford allowed one goal on 30 shots in a 2-1 shootout victory over the Devils on Friday.
The veteran netminder has been very hot and cold lately. Crawford has posted a save percentage above .966 or below .867 in his last five appearances, which has evened out to a .908 save percentage during that stretch. Overall, Crawford is 6-7-2 with a 2.89 GAA and .912 save percentage in 16 games this season.
