Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Wins strong goaltender battle

Crawford allowed one goal on 25 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Ducks on Tuesday.

This win came against John Gibson, who has been one of the hottest goaltenders in the league to start this season. Crawford has been one of the best in the NHL too since returning from a concussion. In three games, he is 2-1-0 with a .946 save percentage and 1.69 GAA. His .930 save percentage has never been better over the last 31 games.