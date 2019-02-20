Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Won't dress Wednesday
Crawford (concussion) traveled to Detroit for Wednesday's game against the Red Wings, but he won't be available for the upcoming contest, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Blackhawks have confirmed Cam Ward as the starter against the Wings, which leaves Collin Delia as the backup. Crawford has shown tremendous resolve in attempting to work his way past concussion issues over the years. He wasn't even expected to travel to Detroit, but did so anyway as the latest example of his perseverance and dedication to the game.
