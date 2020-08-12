Crawford gave up four goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Crawford could have done better on the opening goal by Shea Theodore and the first of two Reilly Smith tallies in the third period. The 35-year-old Crawford has allowed 19 goals through five games during the playoffs, but he represents the Blackhawks' best option in net. DFS managers may want to avoid Crawford against Vegas' high-powered offense.