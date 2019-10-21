Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Yields four in loss to Capitals
Crawford allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 5-3 loss to Washington on Sunday.
Crawford had little-to-no chance on any of the goals, as all four came from high-danger scoring areas. Aside from last Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers, Crawford has allowed four or more goals in his other three starts in 2009-10 and currently owns a 3.58 GAA and .891 save percentage. He'll look to get back into the win column Tuesday against Vegas.
