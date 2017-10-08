Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Yields lone goal in second straight start

Crawford stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 5-1 victory against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The 32-year-old couldn't have started 2017-18 any better. Against two of the better offensive teams from last season, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Crawford turned aside 60 of 62 shots, helping Chicago start the season with a plus-13 goal differential. It's still very early, but it appears Crawford could improve upon his .918 save percentage and 2.55 GAA from last season, getting back closer to his 2015-16 form when he posted a .924 save percentage and 2.37 GAA.