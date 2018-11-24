Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Zapped by Lightning

Crawford stopped 25 of 29 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

The 33-year-old netminder's erratic start to the season continues -- this was the sixth time in 15 games Crawford has coughed up at least four goals, but he's also given up one or fewer goals in six. He's now 2-5-1 in November, albeit with a solid .917 save percentage, and his record isn't likely to improve much with Chicago languishing near the bottom of the league (27th) in goal scoring at 2.64 per game.

