Perry scored a goal on two shots and doled out five hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Perry's tally at 14:46 of the second period stood as the game-winner. The veteran winger has thrived in a third-line role so far, collecting a goal, three assists and eight shots on net through four contests. He's added six hits and a minus-1 rating while providing some veteran leadership for a young Blackhawks team. He's also seen ample power-play time but has yet to record a point with the man advantage in 2023-24.