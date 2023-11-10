Perry scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

It was his first game against the Bolts since they traded him to the Hawks last June. The goal was classic Perry -- he was parked in front of the net, looking for a tip, and he got it. He pushed the score to 5-2 at just 2:12 of the second. The 38-year-old former star is off to his best start in a long time, with three goals, eight points, 19 shots, one PPG and one GWG in 12 games this season. Perry may provide you with decent short-term fantasy value off the wire.