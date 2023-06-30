Perry signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The Blackhawks have plenty of cap space, so they have no qualms about signing a 38-year-old for such money. Perry will provide the Blackhawks a veteran voice in the room as they navigate their rebuild. He could chip in roughly 20 points and could also see some power-play time.