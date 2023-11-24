Perry, who didn't play Wednesday due to an "organizational decision," will also be kept out of the lineup for Friday's game versus Toronto, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Blackhawks remain quiet about the reason for Perry's continued absence. Coach Luke Richardson did suggest Friday that there might be an update soon, but for now, details are being "kept internal." Perry has four goals and nine points in 16 contests this season. Boris Katchouk drew into the lineup Wednesday and will likely dress again Friday.