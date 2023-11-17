Perry tallied a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Perry tied the game 2-2 early in the third period vs. his former team, finishing a nifty passing play off an odd-man rush. It's the second goal in three games for Perry, who's now up to nine points (four goals, five assists) through his first 14 games with Chicago. The 38-year-old veteran has shown he can still provide some fantasy upside in a middle-six role while also averaging 3:56 minutes on the Blackhawks' top power-play unit.