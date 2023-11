Perry was a healthy scratch Wednesday versus the Blue Jackets, with head coach Luke Richardson describing the situation as an "organizational decision," Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Perry was a surprise scratch before the game, and it appears it is not injury-related. The 38-year-old winger has nine points, 26 shots on net and 11 hits through 16 outings this season as one the Blackhawks' more reliable middle-six forwards, making the team's decision all the more puzzling.