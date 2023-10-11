Perry posted two assists and two shots in the Blackhawks' 4-2 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

The former Bolt started his Blackhawks tenure in a strong fashion, picking up primary assists on Jason Dickinson's game-winning goal and Nick Foligno's empty-net goal. After signing a one-year deal in the offseason with Chicago, Perry is expected to play a major role in the Blackhawks' bottom-six forward core and first power-play unit.