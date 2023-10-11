Perry posted two assists and two shots in the Blackhawks' 4-2 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.
The former Bolt started his Blackhawks tenure in a strong fashion, picking up primary assists on Jason Dickinson's game-winning goal and Nick Foligno's empty-net goal. After signing a one-year deal in the offseason with Chicago, Perry is expected to play a major role in the Blackhawks' bottom-six forward core and first power-play unit.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Perry: Reaches deal with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Perry: Rights moved on draft day•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Four points in last two games•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Three-point night in Toronto•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Not playing Sunday•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Two points in loss•