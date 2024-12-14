Smith (back) won't play Saturday against New Jersey, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Smith also missed Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers and left Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders early due to the issue. He has produced six goals, four assists and 52 shots on net across 26 appearances this season. Frank Nazar will replace Smith in Saturday's lineup.
