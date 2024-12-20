Smith (back) isn't available for Thursday's tilt against Seattle, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.
Smith is set to miss his fourth consecutive game. He has six goals, 10 points, 20 PIM, 18 hits and 15 blocks in 26 outings this season. Smith's next chance to return will come Saturday versus Calgary.
