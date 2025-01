Smith logged an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

This was Smith's second game since returning from a back injury that cost him eight contests. He's resumed his usual fourth-line role, so he'll have minimal upside in fantasy. For the season, the 35-year-old winger is at 11 points, 56 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 28 appearances.