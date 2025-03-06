Smith scored a goal and added four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Smith has found a little bit of a groove with three goals and two assists over his last eight games. While he remains on the fourth line, he's also seen some power-play time during this stretch, which follows his return from a back injury Feb. 5. The 35-year-old is at 16 points, 74 shots on net, 30 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 40 appearances. Smith is on an affordable $1 million contract this season, and while Ryan Donato is the biggest trade target in Chicago, Smith is a veteran depth forward who could also be on the move before Friday's deadline.