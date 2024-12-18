Smith (back) will not play Tuesday versus the Capitals, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Smith is set for a fourth straight absence due to the injury. The winger's next chance to play is Thursday versus the Kraken. If he can't return for that game, it's unclear if Smith will travel with the Blackhawks when they begin a road trip in Calgary on Saturday.
