Smith (back) is unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Islanders, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Smith appears in line to miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a back issue. Joey Anderson figures to enter the lineup Sunday with Frank Nazar remaining on Chicago's second line.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Craig Smith: Not playing Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Craig Smith: Not at practice Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Craig Smith: Power-play tally in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Craig Smith: Lights lamp in Thursday's win•
-
Blackhawks' Craig Smith: Pots goal in shootout win•
-
Blackhawks' Craig Smith: Points in three straight games•