Blackhawks' Darren Raddysh: Signed entry-level deal
Raddysh inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Monday.
Undrafted coming out of the OHL, Raddysh spent the 2017-18 campaign playing for the Blackhawks' minor-league affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, under an AHL-only contract. In his 66 outings, the defenseman notched five goals, 17 assists and a plus-10 rating. Perhaps more importantly, he showed the organization enough to earn an ELC. Heading into next season, the Toronto native will likely spent the bulk of the year in the minors, but could be a call-up option if the Hawks' blue line needs some additional depth due to injuries.
