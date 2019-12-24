Blackhawks' David Kampf: Assists in consecutive games
Kampf recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Devils.
Kampf played the middleman between Matthew Highmore and goal-scorer Zack Smith in the first period. The 24-year-old center has three points in his last five games. He's up to 10 points, 53 shots and 31 hits through 38 contests, giving him a realistic chance to top the 19 points he had in 2018-19.
More News
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Provides helper•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Produces helper in lopsided loss•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Picks up fourth goal•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Scores on fortunate bounce•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Records second goal•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Ends lengthy goal drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.