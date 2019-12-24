Kampf recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Devils.

Kampf played the middleman between Matthew Highmore and goal-scorer Zack Smith in the first period. The 24-year-old center has three points in his last five games. He's up to 10 points, 53 shots and 31 hits through 38 contests, giving him a realistic chance to top the 19 points he had in 2018-19.