Kampf netted a goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.

Kampf tallied at 4:15 of the second period to start a run of three straight goals for the Blackhawks. The 24-year-old hadn't lit the lamp in his last seven outings. Kampf is up to 12 points, 58 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating through 42 games this season.