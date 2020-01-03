Blackhawks' David Kampf: Back in goal column Thursday
Kampf netted a goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.
Kampf tallied at 4:15 of the second period to start a run of three straight goals for the Blackhawks. The 24-year-old hadn't lit the lamp in his last seven outings. Kampf is up to 12 points, 58 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating through 42 games this season.
