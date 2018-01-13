Kampf -- who was playing on his 23rd birthday -- registered a goal and an assist Friday, helping the Blackhawks to a 2-1 home win over the Jets.

According to the NHL Public Relations department, which cited the Elias Sports Bureau, Kampf became the 15th player in the history of the league to pot his first career goal during a birthday. The rookie found himself on a line with newcomer Anthony Duclair and Alex DeBrincat on the way to the narrow victory.