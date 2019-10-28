Blackhawks' David Kampf: Ends lengthy goal drought
Kampf scored his first goal of the season and dished out four hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
Kampf had gone his first nine games of the season without finding the net. He finally got the monkey off his back Sunday, driving hard to the net and poking a loose puck past LA goaltender Jack Campbell early in the second period for what proved to be the game-winner. The 24-year-old has just nine career goals in 119 NHL games, so look elsewhere for your lottery ticket.
